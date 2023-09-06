Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has THIS to say about Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Over the past few years, Malayalam cinema has attained a great deal of appreciation from all over the country. Many have even referred to the Malayalam film industry as the best mainstream film industry in India at present. Film personalities from other languages have also joined in on celebrating the quality of films made in Kerala. Not just Indian celebrities but those across the board have also praised Malayalam films; a case in point is Mahira Khan.

On several occasions, the actress has made it perfectly clear that she adores Malayalam cinema and its talented bunch of actors. Now, an interview clip of the actress speaking highly of Malayalam films is going viral all over social media. She specifically mentioned Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and the latter’s film, Jana Gana Mana, in the short clip.

Mahira Khan doesn’t hold back when speaking about her admiration for Malayalam cinema

The Pakistani actress has time and again made it clear that she follows Malayalam cinema. In an interview that she did last year, the actress recommended that everyone watch Malayalam films. She also reiterated that she is specifically talking about Malayalam films and not to mistake them for other South Indian language films. As it happens, people tend to generalize and group all South Indian languages as one.

Mahira Khan also mentioned in the interview that she had met Prithviraj Sukumaran and touched upon his film, Jana Gana Mana. Also, during the conversation with Mahira and the team of her 2022 release, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, she talked about Mohanlal and his collaborations with Priyadarshan. Her co-star Fahad Mustafa was the one to mention that many films of the Priyadarshan and Mohanlal combo have been remade across the board. Mahira also heaped praise on the ideas coming out of Malayalam films, as well as their direction and lighting.

The actress went very specific and in-depth in her praise, which reaffirms that she is an ardent follower of Malayalam films. Mahira Khan and the team of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad won over netizens, especially the Malayali crowd, with their knowledge of Malayalam cinema. She also revealed that film critic Anupama Chopra had introduced her to Malayalam films. It is great to see Mahira wholeheartedly advocating for films made in a completely different language than her own.

