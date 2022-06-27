Chiranjeevi at Pakka Commercial Pre-Release Event: I have been a big fan of Gopichand’s work

Gopichand and Raashii Khanna will come to the big screens in the courtroom comedy Pakka Commercial on the 1st of July this year. As the laughter ride is all set to be out in a few days, the makers organized a grand pre-release bash for the film. Megastar Chiranjeevi also attended the event as a chief guest along with Gopichand, Raashii Khanna, and director Maruthi.

Addressing the gathering, the Acharya star was quoted saying that he has been a fan of Gopichand’s work and that he especially loved his film Sahasam. He further revealed that Gopichand’s father was a constant source of support for him during his college days.

The Megastar also said that he guarantees that the film is going to be a major success at the box office. He also insisted that he has seen Maruthi’s performances in Praja Rajyam, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, and Premakatha Chitram, and these movies depict the range of talent possessed by the actor.

Going by the Pakka Commercial trailer, Gopichand will essay the role of an advocate in his next, who is comfortable taking the side of lawbreakers from time to time for a reasonable amount. Raashi Khanna later starts working with him as an assistant. Things get a little intense when Gopichand's father chooses to appear in court against his son for justice. What happens next makes for an interesting watch.

This comedy flick also stars Sathyaraj, Srinivas Reddy, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Saptagiri in pivotal roles. Backed by the production houses UV Creations and GA2 Pictures, the project marks the third collaboration between the production house and director Maruthi. They had previously collaborated for the 2015 drama, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and the 2019 film, Prathi Roju Pandage.

