Pakka Commercial Teaser: Gopichand looks dapper & promises a total action entertainer

Gopichand will be teaming with Director Maruthi for an action comedy film titled Pakka Commercial. The director is popularly known for highly entertaining movies like Bhale Bhale Magodivoy and Prathi Roju Pandage. Today, the teaser has been unveiled and it is a proper action commercial entertainer.

Sharing the teaser, Gopichand wrote, "Here it is, Presenting the teaser of my next film with @DirectorMaruthi#PakkaCommercial, Hope you all like it! Sparkles. Coming in theatres soon!"

Gopichand is playing an action-oriented role in the film and he looks sharp in formal outfits. We also get a glimpse of Raashii Khanna in the teaser. The background music adds a massy touch.

Pakka Commercial is directed by Maruthi and is bankrolled jointly by UV Creations and Geetha Arts. This film will mark the third time collaboration between the production house and Maruthi, with the previous two movies being Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (2015) and Prathi Roju Pandage (2019).

Pakka Commercial was earlier slated to be released in theatres on 1st October 2021 but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The makers are yet to announce a new release date as the shoot is currently in progress.

Meanwhile, Gopichand was last seen in the sports film Seetimar with Tamaannah Bhatia, which was released in September and received a good response from audiences.