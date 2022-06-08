Pakka Commercial Trailer Glimpse: Gopichand to play a lawyer with a temper in his next with Raashii Khanna

Gopichand is all set to entertain us with the laughter ride Pakka Commercial, which has been helmed by celebrated director Maruthi. Raashii Khanna is also a part of the film's cast as the leading lady. Recently, the makers released a trailer glimpse of the action drama and also announced the release date of the movie's trailer. As per the clip, the full trailer of Pakka Commercial will be released on the 12th of June this year.

Going by the trailer glimpse, Gopichand will essay the role of a lawyer with the ability to fight in his next. The rest of the glimpses will be available in a few days. Besides Gopichand and Raashii Khanna, the comedy flick also stars Sathyaraj, Srinivas Reddy, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Saptagiri in key roles. Financed by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures, the drama is slated to be out in theaters on 1 July this year.

Check out the video below:

Previously, the makers unveiled the teaser from the movie. The preview showed the protagonist in an action-oriented role, with Gopichand dressed sharply in formal outfits. Meanwhile, we also got a glimpse of Raashii Khanna's character in the teaser. He will be seen adding to the comic timing of the flick with her witty sense of humor. Also, the background music added a massy touch to the teaser.

This project will mark the third collaboration between the production house and director Maruthi. They earlier worked together for the 2015 drama, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and the 2019 film, Prathi Roju Pandage.

Pakka Commercial was originally scheduled to release in theatres on 1st October 2021, although the venture was pushed back because of the Coronavirus pandemic. After much delay, the film will finally reach the cinema halls soon.

In the meantime, Raashii Khanna will also share the screen with Naga Chaitanya in the romantic drama, Thank You.

