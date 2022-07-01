Pakka Commercial Twitter Review: Movie buffs have mixed feelings about Gopichand and Raashii Khanna starrer

It is another Friday and movie buffs are ready to witness cinematic masterpieces on the big screens. A promising option for them is Gopichand and Raashii Khanna fronted courtroom Pakka Commercial. This Maruthi's directorial was released in the cinema halls today and the viewers lined up outside the ticket counters to catch the first day, first show.

After watching the legal drama, they posted their opinion on Twitter. One of the cinegoers wrote, "#PakkaCommercial what is happening??? Maruthi is writing worse comedy than ravipudi right now. What the heck is happening to Telugu comedy?" The other one wrote, "#PakkaCommercial review: First half is done. So far is good. Interval block piqued interest for the second half. @YoursGopichand @RaashiiKhanna_@DirectorMaruthi."

The project further has Srinivas Reddy, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Saptagiri in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by the production houses UV Creations and GA2 Pictures. The venture marks the third collaboration between the production house and director Maruthi. They had earlier worked together for the 2015 film, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and the 2019 flick, Prathi Roju Pandage.

Raashii Khanna also took some time from her busy schedule and paid a visit to the famous Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati and sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Rao.

In addition to this, Raashii Khanna also has a romantic tale titled Thank You, along with Naga Chaitanya in her kitty. Avika Gor and Malavika Nair have also been roped in as the female leads in the flick. Backed by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the venture is scheduled to hit the theatres on 22nd July this year.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej co-starrer 'Vinodhaya Sitham' to commence shoot from July 12