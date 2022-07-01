Pakka Commercial Twitter Review: Movie buffs have mixed feelings about Gopichand and Raashii Khanna starrer

Check out what the Twitterati have to say about Gopichand and Raashii Khanna-led courtroom drama, Pakka Commercial.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jul 01, 2022 02:01 PM IST  |  9.3K
Pakka Commercial Twitter Review
Pakka Commercial Twitter Review: Movie buffs have mixed feelings about Gopichand and Raashii Khanna starrer
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

It is another Friday and movie buffs are ready to witness cinematic masterpieces on the big screens. A promising option for them is Gopichand and Raashii Khanna fronted courtroom Pakka Commercial. This Maruthi's directorial was released in the cinema halls today and the viewers lined up outside the ticket counters to catch the first day, first show.

After watching the legal drama, they posted their opinion on Twitter. One of the cinegoers wrote, "#PakkaCommercial what is happening??? Maruthi is writing worse comedy than ravipudi right now. What the heck is happening to Telugu comedy?" The other one wrote, "#PakkaCommercial review: First half is done. So far is good. Interval block piqued interest for the second half. @YoursGopichand @RaashiiKhanna_@DirectorMaruthi."

pakka_commercial_twitter_review_1.jpeg

pakka_commercial_twitter_review_2.jpeg

pakka_commercial_twitter_review_3.jpeg

pakka_commercial_twitter_review_4.jpeg

pakka_commercial_twitter_review_5.jpeg

pakka_commercial_twitter_review_6.jpeg

pakka_commercial_twitter_review_7.jpeg

pakka_commercial_twitter_review_8.jpeg

pakka_commercial_twitter_review_9.jpeg

The project further has Srinivas Reddy, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Saptagiri in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by the production houses UV Creations and GA2 Pictures. The venture marks the third collaboration between the production house and director Maruthi. They had earlier worked together for the 2015 film, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and the 2019 flick, Prathi Roju Pandage.

Raashii Khanna also took some time from her busy schedule and paid a visit to the famous Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati and sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Rao.

In addition to this, Raashii Khanna also has a romantic tale titled Thank You, along with Naga Chaitanya in her kitty. Avika Gor and Malavika Nair have also been roped in as the female leads in the flick. Backed by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the venture is scheduled to hit the theatres on 22nd July this year.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej co-starrer 'Vinodhaya Sitham' to commence shoot from July 12

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!