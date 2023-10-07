Pallavi Prashanth becomes the FIRST Captain of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7

Pallavi Prashanth became the first captain of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 after winning the incredibly difficult Rangu Padudi (Holi task). The competition looked fierce, with slapping allegations and group strategies fueling controversies and disagreements among the contestants.

The task had four finalists who competed in the captaincy race. Priyanka Jain served as the task's sanchalak (referee). Sandeep was eliminated from the game after the first buzzer, marking a surprising turn of events. However, he objected to Priyanka's decision, resulting in a clash between him and Pallavi Prashanth.

Fights in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 house

Sandeep claimed that Pallavi Prashanth slapped him during the task, but Prashanth denied it. One of the participants, Shivaji, came forward to support Prashanth which heightened the tension. Amid these accusations, Gautham accused Sandeep of plotting a group strategy, causing further turmoil in the house.

Meanwhile, Priyanka reversed her decision and ordered that Teja be removed from the task. This decision caused a huge uproar, and Teja expressed his displeasure at the start but eventually accepted Sanchalak's decision.

As a result, Sandeep was eliminated from the game as he exited the circle. Pallavi Prashanth and Gautham were the final two candidates vying for captaincy. The competition between them became physical as they gave it their all.

Finally, after the final buzzer, Priyanka declared Pallavi Prashanth the task winner, making her this season’s first captain.

Before this task, the episode began with a letter task involving Sandeep-Amardeep and Shivaji-Pallavi Prashanth. Amardeep gave up his letter to allow Sandeep to compete in the finals, and Shivaji did the same for Pallavi Prashanth.

As the fifth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 comes to a close, fans are looking forward to the weekend episodes. The show's host, Nagarjuna, has hinted at a surprise, elevating the anticipation and excitement.

Contestants nominated for this week

The contestants nominated Prince Yawar, Priyanka, Shivaji, Subhasree Rayaguru, Gautham Krishna, Tasty Teja, and Amardeep. According to reports, if the elimination occurs, Tasty Teja is expected to leave the house this week.

With Pallavi Prashanth taking over as first captain, the dynamics within the house are bound to shift. Stay tuned to see the drama, twists, and turns this season of Bigg Boss Telugu will bring.

