Pallichattambi OTT Release: When and where to watch Tovino Thomas, Kayadu Lohar’s action drama online

Pallichattambi, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, was released in theatres on April 15, 2026. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the period action drama is now gearing up for its OTT debut. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Pallichattambi

Pallichattambi is slated to premiere on SonyLIV on July 24, 2026. The official announcement was shared by the streaming platform on its social media handles.

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Pallichattambi

Pallichattambi is set in the 1950s and follows Krishna Pillai (played by Tovino Thomas ), a man whose life is shaped by tragedy from childhood. After losing his family in a brutal attack, he is rescued and raised by a priest and several local families. However, another devastating loss leaves him determined to stand up against injustice.

Years later, Krishna arrives in the village of Kaaniyar under the name Pothan Christopher. With his courage, compassion, and charismatic personality, he quickly earns the trust and admiration of the villagers. As he becomes deeply involved in the community, he forms a close bond with Rebecca, a young woman who dreams of establishing a school that is open to everyone.

When a series of violent incidents threatens the peace of Kaaniyar, Krishna uncovers a long-hidden conspiracy linked to a powerful feudal landlord whose actions have affected countless lives, including his own. Determined to protect the village and uncover the truth, he leads the community through mounting challenges while confronting those responsible for years of suffering.

The rest of the film follows Krishna's journey of sacrifice and redemption as he strives to safeguard his people and fulfil Rebecca's dream. The story concludes with Krishna preparing for a final confrontation with the mastermind behind his past, "The Great" Pattelar Kunjambu Nambiar, setting the stage for a sequel.

Cast and crew of Pallichattambi

Pallichattambi stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role alongside Kayadu Lohar, Shatru, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Baburaj, Nibraz Noushad, TG Ravi, Johny Antony, Sudheer Karamana, Alexander Prasanth, and others in key roles. Prithviraj Sukumaran also makes a cameo appearance in the film.

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the film is written by S. Suresh Babu. Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs and background score, while Tijo Tomy serves as the cinematographer. Sreejith Sarang has handled the editing.

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