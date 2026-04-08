Pallichattambi Postponed Again? Tovino Thomas, Kayadu Lohar’s film to hit theaters on Vishu 2026

Tovino Thomas is all set to hit the big screens soon with his film Pallichattambi. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the action movie was initially slated for release this week but has now been postponed to Vishu.

Tovino Thomas’ Pallichattambi to release for Vishu 2026

In a recent update shared by the makers on social media, Pallichattambi is now scheduled to release on April 15, 2026, coinciding with Vishu this year. Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Pallichattambi will be released in theatres on Vishu day. We have worked hard to tell the story of an extraordinary ruffian who was forgotten in the renaissance history of Kerala. Due to the election code of conduct, there are technical difficulties in obtaining the censor certificate. Therefore, the release of the film has been postponed to April 15, Vishu day. On this occasion, we hope for your support and encouragement.”

Here’s the post:

More about Pallichattambi

Set in Kerala between the 1950s and early 1960s, Pallichattambi explores the story of a young ruffian hired by villagers to oppose tyrannical forces disrupting their peaceful lives. His arrival instills hope among the oppressed, and he trains the villagers to defend themselves. The film follows his journey and whether his efforts to save the villagers succeed.

Along with Tovino Thomas in the lead, the film stars Kayadu Lohar as the co-lead. The supporting cast includes Sudheer Karamana, Vijayaraghavan, Baburaj, TG Ravi, Alexander Prasanth, Johny Antony, Vinod Kedamangalam, and Nibraz Noushad.

The film is directed by Dijo Jose Antony and written by S. Suresh Babu. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, while Tijo Tomy handles the cinematography. Editing and DI are managed by Sreejith Sarang.

Initially, the film was scheduled to release on April 9, 2026, but due to the assembly elections, it was postponed to April 10, 2026. Now, due to delays in obtaining the censor certificate, the release has once again been pushed to April 15, 2026.

Tovino Thomas’ work front

Following Pallichattambi, Tovino Thomas will appear alongside Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan in Athiradi. The upcoming film is slated to release in theatres on May 14, 2026.

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