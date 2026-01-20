Pallichattambi Release Date: Tovino Thomas starrer to hit screens on April 9, 2026 - Check out fiery new glimpse

Tovino Thomas is all set to hit the big screens with a fiery new action avatar in the movie Pallichattambi. Directed by Jana Gana Mana fame Dijo Jose Antony, the film’s first glimpse has been unveiled by the makers, confirming the release date.

Pallichattambi Release Date

Taking to their official social media handles, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of the film. The short animated video features Tovino in a firebrand new look, accompanied by intense music composed by Jakes Bejoy.

With the release of the glimpse, the makers announced that the film will hit theatres on April 9, 2026, coinciding with the summer vacation.

Watch the glimpse here:

The official plot of Pallichattambi has not yet been revealed, but the movie is expected to be a gritty and raw action entertainer with Tovino in the lead. Kayadu Lohar plays the female co-lead, marking one of her upcoming ventures in Malayalam cinema. Additionally, actors Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Sudheer Karamana, TG Ravi, and Prashanth Alexander are also part of the actioner.

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the film is written by S. Suresh Babu, with cinematography by Tijo Tomy. It is produced by Noufal, Brijeesh, and the CCC Brothers, while Sreejith Sarang serves as the editor.

Moreover, reports suggest that Prithviraj Sukumaran has played a pivotal cameo role in the film. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Tovino Thomas’ work front

Tovino Thomas was last seen in an extended cameo in Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. The Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer marked his introduction to the franchise, in which he played a contemporary version of the folklore character Chaathan.

Looking ahead, the actor will appear in a co-lead role in the film Athiradi, slated for release on May 14, 2026. Co-starring Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan, the movie is expected to feature Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab, and Sarvam Maya fame Riya Shibu as the female leads.

Directed by Minnal Murali co-writer Arun Anirudhan, the film has music composed by Premalu fame Vishnu Vijay.

Additionally, Tovino Thomas will headline Lokah: Chapter 2 and is also expected to play a pivotal role in Jr NTR’s tentatively titled NTRNeel.

