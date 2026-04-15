Pallichattambi Review: Tovino Thomas balances action and charm to make this forgettable story entertaining

Pallichattambi, starring Tovino Thomas and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles, was released in theaters on April 15, 2026, coinciding with Vishu this year. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the film is penned by S. Suresh Babu, with music composed by Jakes Bejoy.

If you’re planning to watch this period action drama in theaters this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you to check out.

The Plot

Set against the backdrop of Kerala in 1958, Pallichattambi follows the story of a village called Kaaniyar and its inhabitants. As the new government’s policies clash with those of the church, the clergymen decide they need a “Christopher” who will serve as a protector against the authorities.

What happens when a Pallichattambi (Chattambi meaning ruffian) is enlisted for the job, and how he deals with the authoritative forces opposing the church, is explored in the film.

What works in Pallichattambi

Exploring a period from Kerala’s renaissance timeline has often been a tough challenge. Keeping this in mind, the production has invested significantly in crafting the setting, making it believable that the story takes place in a different era, be it through costumes or props.

With an impressive performance from Tovino Thomas, the actor adds another versatile role to his filmography, truly living up to his stardom. The interesting premise and promising concept make the film seem like a perfect recipe for a mass action entertainer.

However, despite the strong premise and a capable lead, the show-stealer turns out to be a cameo appearance by another star. The cameo serves its purpose well, with the actor bringing an inimitable aura even in limited screen time.

Moreover, Jakes Bejoy’s music acts as a strong support, with several background scores hitting the right notes and songs leaving a lasting impression. Additionally, the action set pieces stand out as the film’s strongest technical aspect, packing a solid punch.

What doesn’t work in Pallichattambi

Pallichattambi largely misses the mark due to its stereotypical, crass, and at times annoying storyline. The writing fails to live up to the initial world-building and lacks the depth it promises early on.

Instead of evolving into a tale that evokes heroism and chivalry, the film gradually turns into a tedious watch, with subplots that become increasingly frustrating by the end.

Director Dijo Jose Antony, who previously delivered a strong film like Jana Gana Mana, once again struggles to maintain consistency. Similar to some of his other middling works, Pallichattambi ends up being another underwhelming outing—one that is heavily hyped before release but fails to deliver with conviction. The lack of a clear vision and weak storytelling grammar make his inability to execute a compelling mass actioner evident.

Despite having a solid concept, the screenplay never fully comes together, making the narrative tiring to sit through. The dialogues are bland and largely forgettable. On the technical front, the cinematography remains subpar, while the editing becomes increasingly messy towards the climax.

The Performances

Tovino Thomas carries the central character of Pallichattambi effectively, delivering a performance that communicates depth and intensity. His suaveness acts as a major saving grace.

Kayadu Lohar , as the co-lead, shares natural chemistry with the protagonist, making the romantic subplot feel fresher compared to typical period action dramas.

The standout performance, however, comes from the cameo appearance by a Malayalam cinema superstar.

Watch the trailer for Pallichattambi:

The Verdict

Pallichattambi is engaging in parts, largely due to the cameo and Tovino Thomas ’ performance. What could have been a grand mass action spectacle is ultimately reduced to a lacklustre outing due to weak conviction and execution.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

ALSO READ: Toxic: Yash claims Geetu Mohandas film's not a typical action gangster story: ‘It has got layers, deep psychology’