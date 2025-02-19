Pallichattambi: Tovino Thomas collaborates with Jana Gana Mana director Dijo Jose Antony; drops PICS from Pooja ceremony

Tovino Thomas is undoubtedly one of the busiest artists in the Malayalam film industry at the moment. The actor, seen earlier this year in the action thriller film Identity, has now taken to social media to reveal that his next project will be directed by Jana Gana Mana director Dijo Jose Antony.

The actor revealed that the project had been titled Pallichattambi and shared pictures from the Pooja ceremony for the upcoming project. The Pooja Ceremony took place in Ernakulam on 19th February. Dijo Jose, who was a collaborator on the post, shared it with the caption, “Our next - Pallichattambi.”

Check out the post below:

While not much has been revealed about the upcoming project, it is understood that Brijeesh Mohamed and Noufal Ahammed have bankrolled the film under the banner of WorldWideFilms. Furthermore, renowned composer Jakes Bejoy has been roped in to compose the background score.

Divakar Mani is taken on board to crank the camera for the film, while Sreejith Sarang, who has worked with Dijo Jose Antony in his last two projects, has been brought back as the film’s editor. Renowned actor-director Johny Antony was also present at the film’s Pooja ceremony.

Coming to the work front, Tovino Thomas was last seen in the action thriller Identity, helmed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. The film, which hit the theaters in January this year, garnered mixed responses from fans and critics alike. Identity featured an ensemble cast that included Trisha Krishnan, Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, Archana Kavi, Shammi Thilakan, Vishak Nair, and many more in prominent roles. The film made its OTT debut on 31st January, barely a month after its theatrical release.

The Kala actor will next be seen in the Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan, which is a sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer. Tovino is set to reprise his role as Jatin Ramdas in the political action entertainer. The film, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, also features Manju Warrier, Saikumar, Saniya Iyyappan, Indrajith Sukumaran, and many more in crucial roles.

As for Dijo Jose Antony, Pallichattambi marks his fourth directorial venture after Queen, Jana Gana Mana, and his latest film, Malayalee From India, which came out in 2024. His latest film featured Nivin Pauly and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles, with Anaswara Rajan playing the female lead. Upon release, the film garnered mixed to negative responses.