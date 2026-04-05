Pallichattambi Trailer: Tovino Thomas, Kayadu Lohar's period drama promises high-octane rural action against police

The highly-anticipated film Pallichattambi stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role. On April 5 2026, the makers and lead actor of the period drama unveiled the trailer of the film. The trailer offers a compelling glimpse into a period action drama set in Kerala, blending themes of resistance, action, romance, and community. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the film is gearing up for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026. The makers have dropped the trailer only five days before its release.



Pallichattambi Trailer Released



Sharing Pallichattambi trailer on his X (former Twitter) timeline, Tovino Thomas tweeted as, "Much-awaited Pallichattambi Official Trailer Out Now! In cinemas worldwide from April 10, 2026. A Film by Dijo Jose Antony." The trailer opens with a powerful voiceover: "He will come to burn that ground to ashes. He will come to cut the nerves and throw it out. The true master of this place!" The story quickly establishes a village under distress, where locals seek a fearless warrior to stand up against police oppression.

Tovino Thomas is then introduced as a rugged, formidable force capable of taking on multiple enemies. The trailer also weaves in emotional and romantic moments with Kayadu Lohar. As the narrative progresses, glimpses of him training villagers in self-defence hint at a larger uprising against a ruthless and violent police force. The film promises high-octane action combined with grounded storytelling.



About the film Pallichattambi



Set in the late 1950-60s, Pallichattambi unfolds against a social backdrop marked by reform and resistance. The screenplay is written by S Suresh Babu, while the film has been produced by World Wide Films and C Cube Bros. Featuring a strong ensemble cast including Vijayaraghavan, Baburaj, and Prashanth Alexander, the film may also include a cameo by Prithviraj Sukumaran according to online reports.

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