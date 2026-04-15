Pallichattambi Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Tovino Thomas in Dijo Jose Antony’s period drama

Tovino Thomas’s period action drama, Pallichattambi, has made its big screen debut today (April 15, 2026). On the occasion of Vishu, cinema lovers have crowded theatres to enjoy the Dijo Jose Antony directorial on 70 mm. But before you spend your time and money watching the entertainer, here are 9 tweets you must read.

Pallichattambi Twitter Reviews:

After the theatrical release of Pallichattambi, several movie watchers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their two cents on the entertainer. According to a user, it is one of the most performance-driven roles of Tovino Thomas. “After Minnal Murali and ARM, Tovino Thomas steps into yet another intense space with #Pallichattambi. A raw, rooted character brought to life with stunning conviction. This looks like one of his most performance-driven roles yet,” the cinebuff opined.

Another one noted, “Tovino in never before Raw Avatar. Superb action Choreography. Kayadu is So pretty. Very Engaging Making by Dijo. Big Budget Spectacle. Excellent till now.” According to a third fan, “So @ttovino and @DijoJoseAntony are back with a bang. A good first half followed by an excellent second half, with an outstanding cameo. A proper winner on cards.”

Calling Pallichattambi a ‘complete entertainer’, another one expressed, “Mass, Comedy, Emotion.theatre experience satisfy. Tovino Thomas- One of his best mass Character. Must watch in theatre.”

Then came another cinema lover who thinks Dijo Jose Antony’s movie gives a ‘solid theatrical experience.’ They added, “PalliChattambi fires as a high-energy mass entertainer and top-notch making. #TovinoThomas shines with a powerful screen presence, anchoring the film with ease. A well-made commercial entertainer worth watching.”

Sharing their opinions of the film, another one said, “#Pallichattambi – Packs a solid theatre punch. Takes its time to build… then delivers a strong, engaging second half. #TovinoThomas holds it down with a powerful screen presence. Vintage setting works well, and the BGM adds that proper theatre kick. That cameo tho.”

Check out some more reviews below:

Led by Tovino Thomas, the movie also stars Kayadu Lohar, Sudheer Karamana, Vijayaraghavan, Baburaj, TG Ravi, Alexander Prasanth, Johny Antony, Vinod Kedamangalam, and Nibraz Noushad.

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ALSO READ: Pallichattambi Review: Tovino Thomas balances action and charm to make this forgettable story entertaining