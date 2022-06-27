A PAN INDIA CLICK: Prabhas hosts Amitabh Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Neel, Nani at his private party

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Neel and Nani were recently spotted together at a lavish private party. These pan-India stars can be seen posing under the same roof for a memorable click. They all got together for the star-studded affair as Vyjayanthi Films opened a new office in Hyderabad. The renowned production house has completed 50 years in Tollywood.

They are currently financing Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika starrer Project K. This Nag Ashwin directorial is touted to be a science fiction. Being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the project has already created a lot of buzz among movie buffs

Check out the picture below:

The movie's technical team includes Dani Sanchez-Lopez as the cinematographer and Mickey J Meyer as the music composer. The filming of Project K is presently underway.

In the meantime, Vyjayanthi Films is also producing Dulquer Salmaan's bilingual drama, Sita Ramam. The recently released teaser of the flick features the Salute star as an army officer posted in Kashmir. A loner at the core, he meets Mrunal Thakur aka Sita, who proclaims to be his wife. However, he has no idea who she is. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the venture follows a love story of a soldier and his lady love in the backdrop of a war. Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in a crucial role as Afreen in Sita Ramam.

Jointly bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, the movie is being presented by Vyjayanthi, Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj have also been roped in for secondary characters in the flick. It will have camerawork by PS Vinod and Vishal Chandrasekhar has provided the soundtrack for the flick.

Sita Ramam is slated to be out in the cinema halls on 5th August this year.

