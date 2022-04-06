Panchakattu Song Out: Nani proves his swag and dancing prowess in this peppy number from Ante Sundaraniki

Natural Star Nani’s forthcoming romantic entertainer, Ante Sundaraniki will get a theatrical release on 10 June. Adding to the excitement, the makers have now dropped the first track from the flick. Titled Panchakattu, Nani is seen exhibiting his swag as he roams about the popular places in the USA, including Times Square in New York. The song’s visualization has been enhanced by his sass and confidence.

Vivek Sagar has done the composition of his upbeat number, while its catchy lyrics have been written by Hasith Goli. The song is melancholy about the life of the movie’s primary character, played by Nani. Legendary Carnatic singer Aruna Sairam has lent her voice to the melody.

Check out the song below:

Made under the direction of Vivek Athreya, Ante Sundaraniki has been financed by the leading production house, Mythri Movie Makers.

Nazriya Nazim will accompany Nani, as Leela Thomas in her maidan Tollywood film. Nadhiya, Harshavardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Suhas, and others will also play significant roles in the movie.

Niketh Bommi has done the cinematography, while Raviteja Girijala is the editor for the film. The Principal photography of the project began on 16 April 2021 and the filming was completed by 23 January 2022.

Additionally, Nani will also star in Srikanth Odela's action drama, Dasara. He will be sharing the screen with National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in his next. In the first look of this action-packed venture, Nani showed his ruthless side as Dharani. He donned a rusty look with dirty clothes, an unkempt beard, and messy hair.

