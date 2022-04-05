Panchakattu Song Promo: Nani to groove at New York Times Square on first track from Ante Sundaraniki

Nani will next be seen as an innocent Brahmin in the romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki. Now, the makers of this upcoming Telugu drama have dropped a promo of the first single from the movie.

Titled Panchakattu, the Natural Star will be seen grooving to this thumping number at New York’s Times Square. He will be seen displaying his unmatched swag and his sassy body language is the highlight of this track.

Check out the song promo below:

Legendary Carnatic singer Aruna Sairam has lent his voice for Panchakattu, while the tunes have been composed by Vivek Sagar. The maidan track from Ante Sundaraniki is expected to be released on April 6 at 6.30 pm.

Made under the direction of Vivek Athreya, this much-waited project has been backed by the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie. Alongside Nani, Nazriya Nazim will also play the lead role of Leela Thomas in the flick. Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Azhagam Perumal, Nadhiya, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini and Prudhvi Raj also star in the film.

Niketh Bommi is responsible for the cinematography, while Raviteja Girijala has taken care of the editing. Ante Sundaraniki is scheduled to be out in theatres on 10 June.

Moreover, the Jersey actor will also essay the lead role in Srikanth Odela's Dasara. The actor will be working along with National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in this Tollywood drama. Recently, the makers shared the first look of Nani’s character from this action-packed venture, and fans were left awestruck after seeing him in a fresh avatar.

