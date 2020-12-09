Pandian Stores actress Chithra dies by suicide months after getting engaged to Chennai based businessman

The actress, who shot to her fame after bagging the role as lead actress in Pandian Stores, got engaged to a Chennai based businessman in August.

Trigger warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.

In what has come as a shocking news, popular Tamil soap actress died by suicide on Wednesday morning. Her body was recovered from a popular star hotel in Chennai. Chithra, who gained a massive fanbase after her staring in Tamil series Pandiyan Stores, got engaged to a Chennai based businessman in August this year and the photoshoot of her engagement ceremony went viral. It was expected that the announcement regarding her wedding would be made soon.

This news of the actress’ demise has come as an unbelievable shocker to her fans. Apart from her performance in series, she also has a huge fanbase for her Instagram photos and has more than 1.5 million followers on the photo sharing platform. It is to be noted that she has even shared photos of her recent shoot just 12 hours before the news of her demise came up. She has also shared videos from the sets of a reality show that she hosts on her Instagram stories 11 hours back.

Also Read: Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj, newborn son test positive for COVID 19: We will fight this battle

With this, her demise due to suicide has sent shock waves across the state of Tamil Nadu. She shot to her fame after she did a small role in popular Tamil series Saravanan Meenakshi’s second part. Later, she stared as the lead actress in Pandiyan Stores, which has been having a successful run since 2018. Chennai police have recovered her corpse and now investigations are underway.

If you or someone you know need emotional help, reach out to a professional health specialist. There are several helplines available for the same.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Thanthi TV

Share your comment ×