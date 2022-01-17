Pandit Birju Maharaj no more: Kamal Haasan pays tribute to the legendary Kathak dancer

Popular Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away at the age of 83 after suffering from a heart attack. Several celebrities paid their condolences on the death of Pandit Birju Maharaj. Paying tribute to the veteran legend, Kamal Haasan took to social media and shared a picture of him and Panditji at work.

The picture was captioned as, "The unparalleled dancer has passed away. I have learned from him from afar for many years and a lot while working for Vishwaroopam. He has dedicated his life to music and dance." He has also praised him using a line from their song Unnai Kanatha in Vishwaroopam.

Check out the post below:

Pandit Birju Maharaj had choreographed the song Unnai Kanatha in Kamal Haasan starrer Vishwaroopam. He won the National Award for Best Choreographer. Kamal Haasan’s daughter and actress Akshara Haasan also penned a post remembering the late dancer. The post went like this, “Pandit Birju Maharajji. I'm truly speechless. This news has broken my heart to know that an angel who was on the earth and made it beautiful with himself in the beautiful art form dance. His true love and passion ignited my soul into the art form and all that I would chose to do. His elegance, grace, power, strength and sensitive nature and in his art form which was in abundance made him the true artist he was. I'm honored, grateful and thankful I got to meet the legend and spend a little bit of time with him. May your soul rest in peace and be happy with your fellow angels.”

Check out the post below:

Pandit Birju Maharaj received the country's 2nd highest award, Padma Vibhushan for his contribution.