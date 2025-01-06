Pani OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Joju George’s action thriller online

The Malayalam movie Pani, which was released in theaters back on October 24, 2024, is making its way to the streaming service soon. The film will be hitting the OTT space within two months of its release after being a commercial success at the box office.

When and where to watch Pani

In an official post by the OTT platform Sony LIV, the movie will be released for streaming from January 16, 2025. Along with a poster of the film, the official post also included the caption, “Pani udane kittum. The gripping revenge saga that marked Joju George’s directorial debut is coming to Sony LIV on Jan 16th.”

See the official post here:

Official trailer and plot of Pani

The movie Pani focuses on the story of a couple who lead a peaceful life in Thrissur, Kerala. Making a life for himself as a real-estate firm head, the man goes through life with his family and close friends.

However, two young boys who have been involved in nefarious activities meddle with the firm head and his family, disrupting their peace. This leads the man to take matters into his own hands, leading to vengeful acts taking place.

Cast and crew of Pani

The movie Pani features actor Joju George, who is also the film’s writer and director, in the lead role. Besides him, the movie has actors like Sagar Surya, Bigg Boss Malayalam fame Junaiz VP, Bobby Kurian, Abhinaya, Abhaya Hiranmayi, Seema, Chandini Sreedharan, Prashanth Alexander, Sujith Shankar, Anoop Krishnan, and many more in key roles.

The movie’s cinematography was handled by Venu and Jinto George, with Manu Antony fulfilling the editing work. Musicians like Vishnu Vijay, Sam CS, and Santhosh Narayanan crafted the musical tracks while the last two also created the background scores.

