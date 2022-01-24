Panja Vaisshanav Tej & Ketika Sharma's next titled Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga; Promise fresh romance in teaser

Panja Vaisshanav Tej & Ketika Sharma are teaming up for a romantic film titled Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. The makers today unveiled the title of the film and also launched a teaser. The 40 seconds video shows Vaisshnav and Ketika sharing a kiss and having a romantic conversation.

The title teaser was initially set to release on Vaisshnav's birthday, on January 13 but got postponed. Fans are loving the new pair as they promise fresh romance and chemistry. The teaser is also trending on Twitter.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, a romantic entertainer, is directed by Gireesaaya of Adithya Varma-fame and bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music and Shamdat Sainudeen of Uppena fame cranks the camera.

Meanwhile, apart from this, Vaisshnav, who made his debut with the blockbuster film Uppena, will also be seen in a sports drama produced by Annapurna Studios. The untitled film is being directed by debutant Prudhvi.

