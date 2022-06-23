Panja Vaisshnav Tej's film launches with teaser video; Ravi Teja's Rama Rao On Duty to release on July 19

Vaisshnav Tej joined hands with debut director Srikanth N Reddy for an upcoming film, which will be a complete mass and action entertainer. The film stars Pelli SandaD fame actress Sree Leela as the female lead. The yet-to-be-titled was launched with a formal puja ceremony in Hyderabad. Filmmaker Trivikram, producers S Radha Krishna and S Naga Vamsi, actor Sai Dharam Tej, director Sudheer Varma, Anaganaga Oka Raju director Kalyan attended the puja ceremony.

The makers have also released a glimpse video to introduce Vaisshnav Tej’s powerful and mass character in the movie. Although the video doesn’t show the actors, we hear a war of words. It’s between the good (protagonist) and the bad (antagonist). The film promises to be high on mass and action elements.

Vaisshnav Tej underwent a drastic makeover for the film. Leaving behind his boy next door look, he looked rugged and massy with a thick mustache and messy hair. Presented by PDV Prasad, S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya will bankroll the project. The film is slated for a Sankranthi 2023 release.

Meanwhile, on the other side, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is ready to entertain us with another action thriller Ramarao On Duty soon. The makers took to Twitter and announced the new release date of the film. The action film will hit the theatres on June 29, 2022. Helmed by debutant director Sarath Mandava, Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan are the female leads.

Venu Thottempudi will also be doing a vital role in the project that will also mark his comeback. Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, and Surekha Vani will also be part of the cast.