Panja Vaisshnav Tej's Ranga Ranga Vaibhvanga to clash with Adivi Sesh's Major on May 27

Panja Vaisshanav Tej & Ketika Sharma are teaming up for a romantic film titled Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. The makers took to social media and shared a new poster to announce that the film will release in theatres on May 27. The movie will clash at the box office with Adivi Sesh's biographical movie Major.

Adivi Sesh's Major tells the story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life-fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai serial attacks. The film earlier was scheduled to release on February 11. But, it got postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 infections and the uncertainty over the functioning of theatres.

In January, a glimpse video of Ranga Ranga Vaibhvanga was released and fans loved the new pair as they promise fresh romance and chemistry.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, a romantic entertainer, is directed by Gireesaaya of Adithya Varma-fame and bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music and Shamdat Sainudeen of Uppena fame cranks the camera.

Panja Vaisshnav Tej, coming from the mega clan, made a blockbuster and rememberable debut in Tollywood with Uppena, which joined the 100 crore club. He joined the success streak with another film Kondapolam, which became a hit too.

