Paradise OTT Release: When and where to watch Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran’s drama movie online

Paradise, starring Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran, was released in theaters on June 8, 2024. The streaming details of the movie have now been revealed.

Paradise OTT Release

Paradise began streaming on the OTT platform Netflix on December 24, 2025. The official update was shared through the streaming service’s social media handle.

Sharing the announcement, the post read, “Avarde eeh cheriye lokham aano paradise? Atho avarde chuttum ullath aano paradise? (Is this small world the paradise? Or paradise is what surrounds them?) Watch Paradise, out now on Netflix in Malayalam.”

Here is the official post:

Official trailer and plot of Paradise

Paradise follows the story of a Malayali couple, Kesav and Amritha, who are set to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary. The couple decides to go on a trip to crisis-ridden Sri Lanka in 2022.

However, against the backdrop of Sri Lanka’s turmoil, their seemingly happy marriage begins to show cracks. While exploring the country and witnessing the civil unrest, the couple is constantly confronted with reality from their privileged perspective, offering them new insights into the world around them.

Moreover, the film also explores the couple’s married life, which has endured significant trauma and strain. This is evident in their contrasting reactions to personal trauma and unresolved marital issues.

Cast and crew of Paradise

Paradise stars Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Shyam Fernando, Mahendra Perera, Sumith Ilango, Azher Samsoodeen, Neeraja Rajendran, and others in key roles.

Written and directed by Prasanna Vithanage, the film’s screenplay is penned by Anushka Senanayake. The movie is produced by Newton Cinema, with Mani Ratnam and Siva Ananth presenting it under the banner of Madras Talkies.

The Sri Lankan–Indian film features music composed by K (Krishna Kumar), with Rajeev Ravi handling the cinematography. Editing is done by Sreekar Prasad.

Ahead of its theatrical release in 2024, the movie premiered at the 28th Busan International Film Festival on October 7, 2023, where it won the Kim Jiseok Award.

Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran’s work front

Roshan Mathew was last seen in a lead role in the film Ithiri Neram. Looking ahead, the actor will appear as a co-lead in Malayalam cinema’s first WWE-inspired film, Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies. The action-comedy, directed by Adhvaith Nayar, is expected to feature Mammootty in a cameo role.

Meanwhile, Darshana Rajendran will be seen in a pivotal role in the Mammootty–Mohanlal starrer spy drama, Patriot.

