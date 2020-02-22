Paramapadham Vilayattu producer WARNS Trisha for not attending the movie's promotions

Producer of Trisha starrer Paramapadham Vilayattu, during a promotional event of the movie, warned Trisha to attend the promotional events going forward. The event, in which the film's audio was launched.

The audio launch event of Trisha’s 60th film Paramapadham Vilayattu took place yesterday at Sathyam Cinemas. While the event was attended by renowned directors and producers from the Kollywood industry, Trisha wasn’t present at the event. Producer of the film T Siva of Amma Creations openly expressed his disappointment over Trisha for not attending the event. He also demanded her to return a percentage of her salary for the film, in case she is not going to attend any promotions in the future.

Galatta media quoted T Siva as saying, “People compare Trisha with Nayanthara and Ajith when she doesn’t attend any promotional events. But, in her agreement for signing movies, she has not mentioned that she would not take part in the promotional events. While Ajith and Nayanthara clearly mention in their agreements that they wouldn’t be a part of any promotional events, it is unfair to compare her with them.” One cannot help but notice that the actor has not been actively posting about the movie on her social media pages either.

Directed by K Thirugnanam, Paramapadham Vilayattu will also feature Nandha, Baby Manasvi, Richard, AL Azhagappan, Vela Ramamoorthy in key roles. The film is produced by 24 HRS Productions, and Amrish has composed music. The makers had earlier set the movie release on January 31, but it has been postponed to February 28 due to unknown reasons. It is being reported that the film is based on true events.

