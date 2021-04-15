Paramapadham Vilayattu Movie Review: The Trisha Krishnan starrer is a jaded film, full of logical loopholes

Paramapadham Vilayattu, touted to be a political thriller, has nothing new to offer. The stale story is full of loopholes.

Movie Name: Paramapadham Vilayattu

Director: K Thirugnanam

Cast: Trisha Krishnan, Nandha Durairaj, Manasvi Kottachi, Rishi Rich, Vela Ramamoorthy.

K Thirugnanam directorial Paramapadham Vilayattu marks the 60th outing of South star Trisha Krishnan. Paramapadham Vilayattu also features Nandha Durairaj, Manasvi Kottachi, Rishi Rich, Vela Ramamoorthy in pivotal roles. Manasvi has delivered a brilliant act and managed to express the character’s anxiety very well without even uttering a word.

The makers had promised during the promotional events that the film would be a political thriller. However, what we see on-screen is a genre one might not able to figure out with all the migraine-inducing background score. The film has plots one after the other like onion peels and one is likely to shed tears of boredom.

Other than the lead actors, the key supporting role is played by a lantern that Gayathri (played by Trisha) and her hearing and speech impaired daughter Suji (played by Manasvi) would never let go of. They carry the lantern everywhere like how the Green Lantern would carry his.

After the lantern, the film has another key player, which is a smartwatch. It is gifted to Gayathri by her friend, coincidentally on her birthday which Gayathri coincidentally carries while visiting a patient. A nurse coincidentally switches on the camera and starts recording a video – again coincidentally.

Coming back to the actual actors, the film starts with a pure-hearted politician who has a big vision. However, someone (we won't say who) murders him for their own political gains. Gayathri is the politician’s surgeon and gets too emotionally attached to him. Suspicious about his death, she digs into the case and tries to find out the reason.

She then ends up getting caught in a situation where she gets kidnapped by the party cadre’s goons. Here, it has to be told that she goes ahead to dig into the case even after repeated warnings from the party men who openly blackmail that they would hurt her daughter if she does not stop with the investigation. Instead of going to the cops or opening up about it to her journalist friend, Gayathri pushes ahead to investigate the case herself.

Later, Gayathri is abducted by the goons who lock her along with her daughter in a typical haunted bungalow that Kollywood has been using since forever. What follows after Gayathri’s abduction is a series of boring running and chasing sequences. However, she somehow manages to escape from the bungalow and goes to the woods with her daughter.

Here it has to be remembered that Gayathri is a typical ‘cool mom’ of films. She plays running and chasing, hide and seek, and so on with her daughter. But some sequences would make one wonder if she is too cool to even bat an eyelid to care about her abducted daughter. After escaping from the bungalow, she gestures to her daughter to ‘go’ and escape. But where would a little girl with disabilities ‘go’ in the middle of the night and in the middle of the woods?

Anyway, after some failed attempts, she finally lands with our hero. The way we are introduced to the male lead, played by Rishi Rich, is nauseating. He keeps cracking irritating ‘jokes’ throughout the film and is introduced as someone who would do anything for money. He is as confused as the whole story and keeps switching sides.

After the never-ending sequences of boring fights with the main goon man – oh we forgot about him! He has only one dialogue – ‘Give me the chip’ and has only one action – pouring eye drops onto his eyes. His disability to see during nighttime is conveniently used by the lead actors to fight him and escape.

On the whole, Paramapadham Vilayattu has nothing new to offer. The stale story is full of loopholes like incorrect medical facts, unnecessary plots inside plots. Overall, the only takeaway from the barely watchable Paramapadham Vilayattu is Manasvi who has proved that she has the capacity to carry a whole film on her shoulders.

