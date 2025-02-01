Parandhu Po OTT Release: Here’s where to watch Shiva, Aju Varghese, Anjali starrer Tamil musical comedy online

Acclaimed and widely received Tamil musical comedy Parandhu Po enjoyed a sweeping success at the box office. The 2024 release is now all set to debut digitally after getting selected for an honorary screening at the International Film Festival Rotterdam-2025.

Where to watch Parandhu Po

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of Disney+Hotstar Tamil dropped the formal announcement of streaming Parandhu Po on its digital platform soon. While the date from when it would be available to watch was not revealed, the news itself has created quite a stir.

Check out the post here:

Official plot of Parandhu Po

Well, Parandhu Po, quite literally translated from Tamil, means ‘Fly Away’. Carrying forth a similar essence, the story of the movie revolves around the life of a young schoolboy and his financially struggling father.

The duo embarked on a long and tiring road trip in an attempt to escape the fast-paced, overwhelming city life.

However, what they fail to measure is the fact that this journey itself will leave them with tenets of valuable learning and experiences, such as meeting various kind-hearted strangers who help change their perspectives.

Moreover, the father and son also develop a bond with one another, unearthing various unheard side stories from both their lives.

Cast and crew of Parandhu Po

The cast of the film includes a stellar line-up of actors, including Mirchi Shiva, a.k.a. Shiva, Grace Antony, Aju Varghese, Anjali, Mitul Ryan M, Vijay Yesudas and more. The movie is directed by Ram, along with Ekambaram NK as the cinematographer. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the background score for the film.