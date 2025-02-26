Parari OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Harisankar and Sangeetha Kalyan's film online

Parari is a Tamil drama film that premiered on November 22 last year. Directed by debutant Ezhil Periyavedi, the movie received mixed responses at the box office. However, after months of waiting, it is now set to make its digital debut soon.

When and where to watch Parari

Parari will be available on Aha Tamil from February 28 onwards. Making the announcement, the streaming giant wrote on X, "Kadakka mudiyatha kadhaigal-la idhuvum onna maarapoguthu..#Parari premieres from Feb 28 on namma @ahatamil."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Parari

Parari is set in Rajapalayam, a village in Tiruvannamalai, where caste tensions simmer. The Annamalaiyar Temple stands tall, witnessing the unrest. From a stray pig to the hill separating the Ooru and the colony, even small incidents threaten to spark conflict. The film’s first half explores how the two communities interact.

Maaran (Harisankar) tries to stay out of trouble. Villagers farm for nine months and spend the rest working in a juice factory in Karnataka. Instead of a single turning point, the story follows a few voices struggling to prevent chaos. Director Ezhil paints a clear picture of Rajapalayam’s way of life. However, the romance between Maaran and Devaki (Sangeetha Kalyan) lacks depth. Even halfway through, it fails to create impact.

Cast and crew of Parari

Parari is directed and written by Ezhil Periyavedi and produced by Harisankar. The film features cinematography by Sridhar, editing by Sam Rdx, and music composed by Sean Roldan. Harisankar plays the lead role of Maran, with Sangeetha Kalyan as Devaki.

Meanwhile, the cast also includes Guru Rajendran as Vedi, Samrat Suresh as Samrat, Pugazh Mahendran as Jagan, and Brem Nath as Jaya Kumar.

Are you going to watch Harisankar and Sangeetha starrer Parari on Aha on February 28?