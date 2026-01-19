Parasakthi director Sudha Kongara on Jana Nayagan: “The Censor holds you back, it should not happen to any film”

Director Sudha Kongara has openly expressed her admiration for actor Vijay and shared her disappointment over the delay in the release of his much-awaited last film Jana Nayagan. She made it clear that she is not just a colleague from the film industry but also a genuine fan who has been eagerly waiting to watch the film like millions of others.



Sudha Kongara on Thalapathy Vijay



In an interview with India Today, Sudha Kongara spoke warmly about Thalapathy Vijay and her long-standing respect for him. She said, “I love Vijay, probably I am his biggest fan and there is no two ways about it. Because I have met him and told him the same. We were at one point supposed to do a film together. That did not pan out due to various reasons.”



Parasakthi director on Jana Nayagan delay



Kongara’s latest directorial Parasakthi was initially scheduled to release alongside Jana Nayagan. However, Vijay’s film faced unexpected delays days before its planned release, reportedly due to issues with the Censor Board. Sudha expressed, “Now all this that is happening, his film was supposed to come with us. At the audio launch, the first thing I said that my film I will watch 200 times, but FDFS I will go watch Vijay's film. I wanted the film to release so badly. What happened to Jana Nayagan, where just two days before release, the Censor holds you back. It should not happen to any film. It was never our intention to compete with his film! How do you compete with the biggest star in the country? You cannot!”



About Parasakthi



Parasakthi made it to theatres on January 10, 2026. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan in lead role, Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan, and Atharvaa, along with Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, and Papri Ghosh. The political drama is about 1960s Madras that follows the story of two brothers who take part in the imposition movement in Tamil Nadu. The film is produced by Aakash Bhaskaran under Dawn Pictures.

