Parasakthi: Everything to know about Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan’s historical drama - Censor certificate, cast, plot

Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, is slated for release on January 10, 2026, coinciding with Pongal this year. As we are just hours away from its release, let’s take a look at some details about the upcoming film.

Everything to know about Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi

Parasakthi is a political historical drama written and directed by the Soorarai Pottru fame Sudha Kongara. The movie was recently certified by the CBFC and received a U/A certificate. The film reportedly underwent a total of 25 cuts during the censoring process.

The upcoming film follows the story of two brothers set in the 1960s in Madras (now Chennai) and Madurai. While one brother works for the Railways, the other is a college student fighting against the systemic oppression faced by the people.

As civil unrest escalates due to government interference, the brothers find themselves at odds, leading to chaos. However, things take a turn when one of them is caught in the crossfire, prompting the elder brother to carry forward what his sibling had started. Whether he manages to fulfill this mission or fails while trying forms the central focus of the film.

Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan headline the film as the protagonist and antagonist, respectively, while Atharvaa Murali and Sreeleela join the ensemble cast. Apart from them, the film also features Kulappulli Leela, Prakash Belawadi, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Chetan, and others in key roles. Additionally, Basil Joseph and Rana Daggubati appear in cameo roles.

Initially, the movie was scheduled for release on January 14, 2026. However, it was later preponed to an earlier date.

Sivakarthikeyan’s work front

Sivakarthikeyan was previously seen in the lead role in the action thriller Madharaasi, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film focused on the story of Raghu Ram, a man suffering from Fregoli delusion, who is recruited by NIA officer Premnath to infiltrate an arms syndicate led by Virat and Chirag. The syndicate is responsible for flooding Tamil Nadu with illegal firearms to promote gun culture.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film featured Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jamwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and several others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Sivakarthikeyan will next appear in a sci-fi film directed by Venkat Prabhu.

