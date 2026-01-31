Parasakthi OTT Release: When and where to watch Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan’s period action drama

Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan in the lead roles, was released in theatres on January 10, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. Now, after a few weeks of its theatrical run, the film is all set to make its digital debut. Here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Parasakthi

Parasakthi is slated to arrive on the OTT platform ZEE5 and will begin streaming from February 7, 2026. The film’s official listing has been spotted on the streaming platform’s website, confirming its digital release.

Official trailer and plot of Parasakthi

Set in 1960s Tamil Nadu, Parasakthi follows the story of Chezhaiyan, also known as Che, a young, peace-loving man who works in the railways and is the sole breadwinner of his family. He also takes care of his younger brother, Chinna Durai, a college student and activist.

As civil conflict takes centre stage, Chinna actively fights against systemic oppression, despite Che’s disagreement with his methods. However, events take a drastic turn when a ruthless police officer named Thirunaadan enters the picture. Serving the government, he uses police brutality to suppress the protests.

Amid these developments, a life-changing incident causes a significant shift in Che’s mindset, prompting him to stand alongside the protest movement his brother is part of. How Che’s life evolves, his bond with his sibling, and the challenges he faces form the core of the film.

Cast and crew of Parasakthi

Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, with Ravi Mohan playing the antagonist. In addition, the film features Atharvaa Murali, Sreeleela, Kulappulli Leela, Prakash Belawadi, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Sandhya Mridul, Chetan, and several others in key roles. The film also includes cameo appearances by Rana Daggubati, Basil Joseph, and Dhananjaya.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the screenplay is co-written by her alongside Arjun Nadesan and Ganeshaa, based on a story by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi. Apart from Kongara and Nadesan, dialogues were penned by lyricist Madhan Karky and Shan Karuppusamy.

With songs and background score composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the film is produced by Aakash Baskaran under the banner of Dawn Pictures. Ravi K. Chandran served as the cinematographer, while Sathish Suriya handled the editing.

ALSO READ: SSR61: Singeetam Srinivasa Rao returns to direction, Kalki 2898 AD’s Nag Ashwin joins as co-producer