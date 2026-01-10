Parasakthi Review: Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan stand strong in this sluggish, unfulfilling historical drama

Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan in the lead roles, hit theaters on January 10, 2026, coinciding with Pongal this year. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie also features Atharvaa Murali and Sreeleela as co-leads.

If you’re planning to watch the film in theaters this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you to check out.

The Plot

Parasakthi, set in 1960s Tamil Nadu, follows the story of Chezhaiyan, aka Che, a young and peace-loving man. He works in the railways and is the sole breadwinner for his family, and takes care of his younger brother, Chinna Durai, a college student and activist.

With civil conflict taking center stage, Chinna actively fights against systemic oppression, even though his brother disagrees. However, things take a drastic turn when a vicious police officer named Thirunaadan enters the equation, serving the government and using police brutality to curb the protests.

Amidst all this, a life-changing event leads Che to undergo a significant shift in his psyche, prompting him to stand with the protests his brother is part of. How Che’s life changes over time, his bond with his sibling, and the challenges he faces form the core of the film.

The Good

Parasakthi begins with a strong premise. The conflict, intent, and thought behind the film deserve true appreciation. The expression of identity and freedom serves as the driving force of this nuanced tale, which effectively connects with the viewer.

The first half of the movie successfully establishes its world, transporting the audience to a period-specific, rustic setting where social dynamics differ vastly from the present day. The exploration of personal identity is layered within each character, highlighting the potential they have in carrying the narrative forward.

While Sivakarthikeyan does a commendable job as the protagonist, it is Ravi Mohan who completely steals the show with his performance. Shedding his stereotypical mannerisms, the actor fully embodies the ruthless nature of a vicious antagonist, showcasing how well-rounded a performer he truly is.

With Sudha Kongara crafting well-written and layered characters, the movie breathes new life into its story, making it a tale that leaves a lasting impact, especially in the first half.

GV Prakash Kumar once again delivers soulful musical tracks and a background score that stay true to the genre of the film. Additionally, Ravi K. Chandran captures beautiful frames, enhanced by striking lighting and thoughtful compositions.

The Bad

While Parasakthi holds strong in the first half, it loses its way in the second half. It gradually loses momentum with each act, straying from the core plot it initially sets out to explore.

Although the bromance and bond between Che and Chinna Durai carry much of the film’s emotional weight, other moments, particularly the romantic subplots, tend to hinder the overall experience.

At a certain point, the film transitions into generic writing paired with uneven execution, making it one of the weaker entries in Sudha Kongara’s filmography, despite her overall reputation as a capable filmmaker.

From a technical standpoint, the editing could have been much tighter, with several portions requiring trimming. Ironically, the additional cuts the film underwent before release seem to have affected the viewing experience, often coming across as jarring and disjointed.

The Performances

Parasakthi sees Sivakarthikeyan portray a nuanced and occasionally flawed character, lending realism to his performance. However, it is Ravi Mohan who truly mesmerizes with his slick villainy, once again reminding viewers of his exceptional acting prowess.

Atharvaa Murali and Sreeleela also deliver strong performances with the material given to them, with Sreeleela notably redefining her image in Tamil cinema compared to her previous roles in Telugu films.

Watch the trailer for Parasakthi:

The Verdict

Parasakthi is a striking film that connects with the audience on a meaningful level. With impressive performances and a compelling first half, the movie proves enriching to watch, even though it loses steam later on. Fans of period dramas can consider watching it in theaters or wait for its OTT release.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

ALSO READ: Parasakthi Twitter Review: 7 tweets to read before watching Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela's political action drama