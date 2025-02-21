Parasakthi: Sivakarthikeyan changes the mode of remuneration for next with Sudha Kongara? Here’s what we know

Sivakarthikeyan is undoubtedly one of the fastest-growing actors in the Tamil film industry at present and has repeatedly been making headlines, especially due to his impactful filmography. The Don actor is currently working on his next, Parasakthi, which is helmed by Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara.

In the latest update, it has been reported by Indiaglitz Tamil that Sivakarthikeyan has changed his mode of remuneration for the upcoming film. As per the report, the actor has forgo having a fixed salary. Instead, the Amaran actor has opted for a profit-sharing model, where he will be given a share of the film’s profits after its theatrical release.

The profit-sharing model is somewhat like a double-edged sword. If the movie does well at the box office, the artist may end up getting paid more than what they usually earn with a fixed remuneration. However, the opposite is also possible where if the film fails to do box office business, then the actor earns peanuts, in comparison to what they usually earn with a fixed salary.

While several prominent actors, including the likes of Prabhas and Allu Arjun, have often opted for a profit-sharing model, this is the first time that Sivakarthikeyan has chosen the same. The choice can also be seen as a move that highlights the actor’s confidence in the upcoming period drama film.

Talking about Parasakthi, the film, as mentioned earlier, is a period drama film, featuring an ensemble cast including Sreeleela (in her Tamil debut), Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, Dev Ramnath, and more, apart from the Doctor actor.

Advertisement

If reports are to be believed, the film is set in the 1960s and centers around a particular college student named M Rajendran, who lost his life while protesting against Hindi imposition, an agitation that took place in Tamil Nadu in 1965.

The report further mentioned that Sivakarthikeyan will be playing this very college student, while Ravi Mohan plays the antagonist. Furthermore, the film would end with Sivakarthikeyan’s character being shot in the head, and dying heroically.

Parasakthi has been bankrolled by Aakash Baskaran under the banner of Dawn Pictures, while Arjun Nadesan along with Sudha Kongara has penned the film’s story. Renowned cinematographer Ravi K Chandran cranks the camera for the film while Sathish Suriya takes care of the film’s editing. GV Prakash Kumar will compose the music for the film.

Coming to Sivakarthikeyan’s workfront, the actor will next be seen in AR Murgadoss’ upcoming film titled Madharasi. The film is also set to feature Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Vikranth, Biju Menon, and more among others.