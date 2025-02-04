Parasakthi: Story of Sivakarthikeyan starrer gets leaked; here’s what Sudha Kongara directorial is about; REPORTS

Filmmaker Sudha Kongara’s upcoming multi-starrer movie, Parasakthi, has grabbed a lot of attention already after its first look and teaser were unveiled. With a stellar cast of actors Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela, the movie seems to be bringing bucket loads of entertainment with a story set against the backdrop of unrest back in the 1960s.

And now, as per a recent report by Asianet Tamil, the storyboard of Parasakthi is slated to capture the life and sacrifice of a particular college student named M Rajendran, who lost his life while protesting against the anti-Hindi agitation in Tamil Nadu back in 1965.

M. Rajendran, a student of the prestigious Annamalai University, was one of those young martyrs who got shot in the head when the violent demonstrations were cracked down by the police. Rajendran was laid to rest near Chidambaram.

Later in 1969, Annamalai University commemorated his ultimate sacrifice by unveiling a statue made of him inside the campus vicinity. This was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister, Karunanidhi.

Coming back to the film, Sivakarthikeyan is said to be reprising this very brave young hero on-screen, showcasing his strength and ultimate sacrifice.

Moreover, the Sudha Kongara directorial will feature a climax scene where the character of M Rajendran will be shown dying from a bullet wound heroically.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the first teaser look of Parasakthi has taken the internet by storm as fans cannot stop hyping the retro style statements nailed to perfection by each of the actors in the film.

With Sivakarthikeyan as the lead, Ravi Mohan as the antagonist, and Atharvaa playing a crucial role, the film also features Sreeleela making her Tamil debut. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced by the makers.