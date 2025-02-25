Parasakthi: Sudha Kongara drops BTS pic of ‘gentlemen’ Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa discussing call time

Parasakthi, an upcoming Sudha Kongara directorial that is likely to revolve around a student rebellion, is currently being filmed. And now the filmmaker dropped a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the actors and revealed a bone-tickling anecdote about the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sudha Kongara dropped a picture of actors Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa, along with the cinematographer of their film Parasakthi, Ravi K. Chandran. The four of them seemed to be in the middle of some conversation as they posed for Sudha’s camera.

Check out the post here:

Along with the picture, the director penned a caption where she unveiled what actually was being discussed by the ‘four gentlemen’. Well, it turns out that they were debating and negotiating about an early morning call time for the shoot of Parasakthi.

Explaining the context, she wrote, “The four gentlemen discussing their call time for the next day - 9 pls ? 8 pls ? 7.45 ? 7.30 at least??? And the director says 7 am first shot, pls !! At Karaikudi over amazing home-cooked food.”

As per an earlier report, Sivakarthikeyan has allegedly chosen a new method for his remuneration in the Sudha Kongara directorial.

According to India Glitz, the actor has let go of a fixed amount as his fee and would instead be going ahead with profit sharing, under which he will be given a part of the profits of the movie upon its theatrical success.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, SK celebrated his birthday on the sets of Parasakthi, surrounded by the cast and crew. In several viral glimpses from the celebration, the actor could be seen cutting a cake and enjoying the moment with his co-stars and director.

The story of Parasakthi is inspired by a real-life incident that had spurred back in the 1960s. As per Asianet Tamil, it is loosely based on the life of M Rajendran, a student from the Annamalai University who lost his life during the anti-Hindi protests in Tamil Nadu in 1965 after being shot by the police.