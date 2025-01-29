Parasakthi teaser OUT: Sivakarthikeyan starrer SK25 title revealed with powerful political concept; Ravi Mohan takes on menacing antagonist role

Sivakarthikeyan starrer SK25 is officially titled Parasakthi, set in a political landscape. Ravi Mohan plays a menacing antagonist with Atharvaa Murali and Sreeleela in key roles!

By Goutham S
Published on Jan 29, 2025  |  04:30 PM IST |  903
Sivakarthikeyan’s SK25 officially titled Parasakthi; Ravi Mohan plays ruthless antagonist
Sivakarthikeyan’s SK25 officially titled Parasakthi; Ravi Mohan plays ruthless antagonist (PC: Sivakarthikeyan/Dawn Pictures, X/YouTube)

Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan starrer movie SK25 is officially titled Parasakthi. The makers of the Sudha Kongara directorial unveiled the title teaser featuring SK as a student political leader with Ravi playing a ruthless antagonist.

Apart from them, the film also has Atharvaa Murali in a supporting role with Sreeleela making her Tamil debut.

Watch the title teaser of Parasakthi:


Credits: YouTube (Dawn Pictures)
