Parasakthi Twitter Review: 7 tweets to read before watching Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela's political action drama

Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi has finally been released in cinemas across the country. The political action-drama, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela, is getting mixed reviews from cinebuffs who managed to watch the premiere show of the film. If you’re thinking about whether you should spend your money on the film, consider reading these tweets first.

Fans review Parasakthi on X

It’s Parasakthi day, and fans are already crowding cinema halls to watch their favorite stars on the big screens. Ahead of Pongal, Sudha Kongara has managed to give the audience an action-packed entertainer. Currently, micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) is flooded with mixed reviews for the political drama starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela.

Calling it a blockbuster, a user labelled the movie as 'dramatic, powerful, and engaging'. They further wrote, “The best performance of SK after Amaran. Kudos to Sudha Kongara for bringing this to the current generation. Blockbuster! #Parasakthi.”

Another moviegoer penned, “Parasakthi – Terrific first half. The interval scenes give absolute goosebumps! Atharva and Sivakarthikeyan’s brotherly bonding is deeply soulful. Sreeleela is a blast with her stunning screen presence. Ravi Mohan and Sivakarthikeyan deliver fantabulous performances.”

One more stated that the movie didn’t live up to the expectations of the audience. Reviewing the first half of the film, the cinephile penned, “Parasakthi 1st half starts off very slowly and takes time to get into the story. The love portions of SK & Sreeleela literally tested patience. The interval was neat. Average 1st half !!”

According to them, the second half was lukewarm. “The second half truly tests patience to another level. A very tiring watch, completely flat from start to finish. Never expected a film like this from #SudhaKongara,” expressed the user.

Parasakthi is the second Pongal release. Yesterday (January 9, 2026), Prabhas' fantasy horror comedy film, The Raja Saab, made its big screen debut.

