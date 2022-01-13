Prithviraj Sukumaran looks cool as he takes Kalyani Priyadarshan on bike ride in teaser poster from Bro Daddy

The first track from Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Bro Daddy will release today at 6 pm. The song has been titled Parayathe Vannen. Getting the viewers excited about the project, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media and announced, “#ParayatheVannen, first song from #BroDaddy releasing today at 6 PM IST…..” The teaser poster for the song features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kalyani Priyadarshan cruising away on a bike. Prithviraj Sukumaran looks sharp in black shades and camouflage jacket.

Superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran have been sharing glimpses of the characters in the film in an attempt to familiarize the audiences with the world that is Bro Daddy. Besides Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film also stars Meena, Unni Mukundan, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin Shahir along with others. Backed by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas, the film will have music scored by Deepak Dev. Meanwhile, Abinandhan Ramanujam is responsible for the film’s cinematography. The primarily shoot for Bro Daddy took place in Hyderabad and Telangana. The film is now slated for a Republic day release on 26 January.

On the other hand, superstar Mohanlal will also be a part of B. Unnikrishnan directorial Aaraattu. The film that also stars Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar and Vijayaraghavan in crucial roles will release in theatres on 10 February. Also, Mohanlal will star in Vysakh’s upcoming venture titled Monster. In the meantime, the star is caught up in his debut directorial project, Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.