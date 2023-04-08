Parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana clicked at the airport as they jet off for a vacay to the Maldives; PICS

The power couple of Tollywood, Ram Charan and Upasana are all set to become parents soon. A while ago, the couple got clicked at the Hyderabad airport as they were heading for a vacation. They looked perfect in comfy outfits as they jetted off to the Maldives for a vacation.

Ram Charan and Upasana were clicked at the airport as they headed to Maldives for vacation. While the RRR star kept basic and comfy in a navy blue polo t-shirt and black pants, the star's wife opted for a white skirt and paired it with a matching floral top. However, this time, their favourite partner, pet dog Rhyme was not with them.

Ram Charan and Upasana's airport pics here:

Ram Charan and Upasana's pregnancy

The parents-to-be soon recently had a baby shower function with their close ones in Dubai. Upasana shared a glimpse of their baby shower and it was all about love, celebrations, and family. The couple shared a few cozy moments and they are pure goals. She flaunted her baby bump during the baby shower in Dubai and dazzled in a white lace maxi dress by Zimmermann worth Rs 1.5 crores.

Charan and Upasana are among the most sought-after couples in the South film industry. The couple is all set to enter an exciting phase of their life and that is parenthood. After 10 years of marriage, the couple is pregnant and super excited to welcome their little bundle of joy soon.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be seen next in the upcoming film Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The first look was released on his birthday and received a huge response from the audience. According to the reports, the actor will be seen playing the role of an IAS officer.

Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film. It also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in key roles. The gripping story of the film has been provided by director Karthik Subbaraju, while music is composed by Renowned composer S Thaman. The release date of the film is not yet announced.

