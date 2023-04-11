Parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana relax and chill on a private yacht during their Maldives vacation; PICS

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, who are soon going to become parents, are currently in the Maldives for a vacation. The couple are relaxing and spending some quality time on the exotic island before they welcome their little one. The RRR actor shared a few pics from the vacation with his pregnant wife and they are pure couple goals.

Ram Charan took to Instagram and dropped two pics from his vacation in the Maldives. The first pic shows him and his wife relaxing and chilling amid the ocean on a private yacht. While Ram looks super cool in a yellow tee, Upasana is not fully visible as she hid behind her man. In the next pic, the pan-Indian star is seen posing with a view of blue waters and sea around him.

He captioned the pics with a 'blue heart'. Away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life, the actor and his wife, who is reportedly 7th month pregnant, are having a relaxing and refreshing time together.

Take a look at Ram Charan's pics from Maldives vacation here:

Ram Charan and Upasana's pregnancy

On April 8, the couple jetted off to the Maldives after their baby shower in Dubai with family and friends. Upasana shared a glimpse of their baby shower and it was all about love, celebrations, and family. While Upasana exuded her pregnancy glow in a white, lace gown, the RRR star kept it classy in a crisp white shirt. The video also showed glimpses of a three-tiered cake and loads of gifts.

Ram Charan and Upasana announced their pregnancy on December 12, 2022. After 10 years of marriage, the couple are all set to welcome their firstborn very soon. Upasana also confirmed that she will deliver her first child in their homeland, India with her family members.

Professional front

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be seen next in the upcoming film Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The first look was released on his birthday and received a huge response from the audience. Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film and S Thaman is the music composer.

After this, the actor announced his forthcoming with director Buchi Babu. Now, the latest reports suggest that AR Rahman is on board as a music composer and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is being considered for the female lead. However, official confirmation is awaited.

