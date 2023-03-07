Parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana spend quality time as they enjoy their babymoon in US; VIDEO

Ram Charan, being the doting husband he is, took time from his busy schedule in the US and spent quality time with pregnant wife Upasana. The actor pampered her by taking her shopping, a long drive and watching dolphins. The duo enjoyed their babymoon and also shared a few glimpses on social media that will surely make you go aww.

Upasana took to Instagram and shared a video of their babymoon in the US. In the video, one can see, Ram Charan holding shopping bags of Upasana, clicking selfies watching dolphins and sharks, and enjoying a long drive amid the scenic views of the US. The couple looked perfect as always in stylish attires. While Upasana wore a green skirt paired up with a matching top, Charan went for an all-black casual outfit.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Upasana wrote, "In between all the hustle, Mr.C’s time out for “ us “👼🏻❤️

Sneak Peek #babymoonHappy Holi. Thank you for taking me dolphins and sharks watching. Ticking it off my bucket list."

Check out Ram Charan and Upasana's babymoon glimpses from US here:

Ram Charan and Upasana to become parents

On December 12, Ram Charan and Upasana announced that they are expecting their first child. After 10 years of marriage, the couple is all set to welcome their firstborn. The announcement was made by officially with a note shared by Ram Charan and Upasana's parents, megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela.

For unversed, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni met each during their college days through mutual friends. They got engaged on 1st December 2011, followed by a grand wedding ceremony on 14th of June 2012.

Recently, during the promotions in Los Angeles, Charan for the first time reacted to becoming a father in an interview and said they are really happy. The actor said, "I think we are really happy. All of us are doing well in our lives, professionally and personally. We are seeing a new dimension. To add on more people to our life is always beautiful. And my mom and dad are really that happy we are making a new addition and this time it's not a dog."

RRR's Oscars promotions in US

Ram Charan is currently in the US promoting the RRR ahead of the Oscars 2023. The actor is attending promotional interviews and talk shows and speaking about the film, Naatu Naatu song and more. The blockbuster track Naatu Naatu has been nominated under the Best song category for the Oscars 2023. The entire team is expected to attend the grand event.

