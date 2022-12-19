Parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana spotted at airport after attending a friend's wedding in Thailand

As you might remember, this is not the first time the couple was seen traveling together. These two love to go off on holidays whenever they are able to take a break from their busy schedules. Most recently, they visited Japan and Africa together.

Parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana were recently in Thailand to attend a friend's wedding and now the couple is back in Hyderabad. They were captured by the shutterbugs today at the Hyderabad airport as they returned home. While the Acharya star looked dapper in a black-and-white avatar, his better half opted for a comfy yet stunning ethnic look.

Ram Charan embraces parenthood

For those who do not know, the couple is expecting their first child after 10 years of marriage. The fans are super thrilled to see the RRR star entering a new phase of his life with his better half. Sharing the exciting news, the Konidela family took to social media and informed, "We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana, and Anil Kamineni."

As soon as the family announced the good news, netizens, and members of the South film fraternity flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

Ram Charan's next

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ram Charan is dedicating all of his time to director S Shankar's RC15, which will also star Kiara Advani as a lead. According to the reports, the star will essay the role of an IAS officer in his next. The film's cast also includes SJ Surya, Anjali, Jayaram, S, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in key roles, along with others.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraju has provided the script for RC15, whereas Tirru and R. Rathnavelu have handled the camera work. This yet-to-be-titled drama is likely to release in the cinema halls by next year in 2023.

