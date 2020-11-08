  1. Home
Paresh Rawal is all praise for his co star Suriya ahead of his Tamil debut with Soorarai Pottru release

Paresh Rawal is all set to star opposite popular south actor Suriya in Soorarai Pottru which is based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath.
After making a mark in the Hindi film industry, veteran actor Paresh Rawal is all set for his Tamil debut this month. Rawal, who has entertained us with films like Hera Pheri, Oh My God, Golmaal and most recently Sanju, will soon be making his presence felt down South. The actor is all set to star opposite popular south actor Suriya in Soorarai Pottru which is based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. The film stars Suriya in the lead and Rawal plays a pivotal role. 

In a latest interview with Mid-Day, Paresh Rawal opened up on his co-star and the work ethics of the South Indian film industry. He said, "It is such a joy to work with Suriya. He is such a huge star with (a massive following) across the nation, but he never behaves like one. Most stars here are so disciplined and focused; they don't throw a tantrum on set or throw their weight around." 

Going back in time, Paresh Rawal added, "In the '90s, people appreciated the working style of the South industry. Here, your shoot gets over on time, you get your payment on time, and so on. If the director has called for a 9 am shift, the entire team will be present, regardless of how big a star one is." 

The veteran actor also added that he had worked with Suriya's wife and debutant Jyothika back in 1998. "After so many years, here I am, working with her husband," he said calling it a matter of fate. 

Revealing how he managed to learn the dialogues for his first Tamil film, Rawal said, "The people are simple, but their language is difficult for me. The team was patient with me as I learnt all the lines by heart. They constantly helped me with the dialogues." 

Soorarai Pottru is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 12 November. 

Credits :Mid-Day

