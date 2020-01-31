Pariyerum Perumal actor Kathir to play lead role in Tamil remake of Mollywood film Ishq? Find out

Mollywood superhit film Ishq is all set to be remade in Tamil, which will have actor Kathir in the lead role.

Shane Nigam and Ann Sheetal starrer Mollywood movie Ishq was released last year and it was one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year. The film also received numerous attention of the youngsters. The highly talked about film has a very strong content and intense screenplay that went hand in hand with the striking performances of cast members. Directed by Anuraj Manohar, the romantic thriller had Shine Tom Chacko and Leona Lishoy in important supporting characters. Now, buzz is that the film is all set to be remade in Tamil.

According to Galatta Media, the Tamil version of Ishq will be directed by Shiv Mohaa. He is known for his 2016 film Zero that starred Ashwin Kakamanu and Sshivada, which was a horror fantasy thriller. The Tamil remake of Ishq will reportedly feature Kathir playing Shane Nigam’s character. The film will be produced by Eagle’s Eye Production.

It is being reported that the makers are looking for two female leads to play Ann Sheetal and Leona’s roles. Apparently, director Shiv Mohaa will be tweaking the script to suit the taste of the Tamil audience. It is being said that the film is in the final stages of pre-production and the film is expected to go on floors soon. Kathir rose to fame after his movie with Mari Selvaraj, Pariyerum Perumal. He also played a key role in Vijay’s last outing Master.

