Parthiban slams Trisha after her appearance with Thalapathy Vijay: ‘Mistake is something done unknowingly’

R Parthiban recently remarked about actress Trisha Krishnan after she made a public appearance alongside Thalapathy Vijay. After the comment went viral on social media, the actress issued a statement, and her Ponniyin Selvan co-actor has since doubled down on his remarks.

R Parthiban reacts to Trisha’s remark on the recent comment

In a video shared by R Parthiban on social media, the actor-director said, “A mistake is something done unknowingly; wrongdoing is doing something willingly. I realise that a mistake happened during an event. When I was talking about Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar, Trisha’s photo appeared. I really didn’t know what to say, and I was shocked, in fact. It is being portrayed as if I was trying to blame her, which is 100% wrong. I am not a slave to anyone, and I have never been paid by anyone to attend an event, and I will never do that in my lifetime. I won’t join any political party or do anything wrong for money.”

Parthiban added, “Only this morning did I see Trisha’s tweet. To be honest, I am talking about someone who is not related to me in the third person. In this issue, the only first person is Thalapathy Vijay, whose growth I am happy about, and Sangeetha, his legal wife. I don’t have any reason to talk about a third woman. I was only saddened because I felt that I spoke in a way that suggested women should stay at home.” (Translated from Tamil)

For those unaware, Parthiban had appeared at an event, where he made a comment that translated as, “It is better to ask this Kundavai to sit at home for a while. It is better if she doesn’t step out because it is creating a lot of issues.”

The comment came after Vijay and Trisha appeared together at a wedding reception. The alleged couple arrived at the event in coordinated outfits, sparking speculation about their relationship amid the superstar’s ongoing divorce controversy.

In response to Parthiban’s comments, the actress said, “A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder.”

