Partner First Look Out: Hansika Motwani & Aadhi turn stylish abductors, explore the world of crime

Hansika Motwani will be seen collaborating with Aadhi for the science-fiction drama, Partner. The makers have revealed the latest poster from Manoj Damodharan's next. The project's cast also has Balak Lalwani, Yogi Babu, Robo Shankar, John Vijay, Ravi Maria, Pandiyarajan, Munish Kant, Thangathurai, among others. The poster shows Hansika Motwani and Aadhi as abductors, while Pandiyarajan is a captive, tied to a car. The first look of the film has been very well-received by the netizens.

Pradeep Raghav has edited the flick being produced under the banner of Royal Fortune Creations. The filming of Partner is nearing completion, and the release date of the venture has not been announced yet. This is Manoj Damodharan's first directorial movie.

Over and above that, Hansika Motwani will return to the big screen with an upcoming thriller titled, Maha. Helmed by U R Jameel, the upcoming movie has been produced by Mathi Azhagan under the production company E. Maha. She will also play the leas in Srinivas Omkar's My Name Is Shruthi. Jointly bankrolled by Ramya Burugu and Nagender Raju under Vaishnavi Arts banner, the film's music has been composed by Mark K Robin, while Cinematography has been handled by Kishore Boyidapu.

Hansika Motwani has also signed another project that will be jointly directed by filmmaker duo Sabari Gireesan and Guru Saravanan. Director Vijay Chander will be financing the movie that will mark the debut of the production house Film Works. The venture was launched in Chennai a couple of weeks back.

