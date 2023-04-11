'Party Leda Pushpa': Jr NTR and Allu Arjun's fun banter is too good to be missed

Allu Arjun celebrated his birthday on April 8 and what caught the attention big time is his Twitter exchange with Jr NTR. The duo had a fun banter on Twitter as the RRR star extended his wishes to the Pushpa actor on his birthday. He further asked him 'Party Leda Pushpa?' referring to the dialogue in the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise.

Jr NTR took to Twitter and wished Allu Arjun on his birthday. "Wishing you a Very Happy Birthday Bava @alluarjun. Have a great one!!" The Pushpa actor replied, “Thank you for your lovely wishes Bava … Warm Hugs." Jr NTR came with a humour-loaded reply as he wrote, Party Leda Pushpa? (No party Pushpa?). Allu Arjun didn't miss this text. He said, “Vasthunna (Coming).”

Well, this fun Twitter banter went viral and fans loved their friendship and Jr NTR's humour as well. Some also wished to see both stars together in a movie.

Take a look at Jr NTR and Allu Arjun's fun banter on Twitter here:

Allu Arjun's birthday celebrations

Allu Arjun celebrated his 41st birthday with his wife Sneha and his family. Overwhelmed with love and wishes, the actor also took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming note to thank everyone. Sharing a picture of himself, Allu Arjun said, “Thank you all. Thank you for all the love and wishes from all over. I am truly blessed. Humbled. Gratitude Forever…”

Allu Arjun's birthday was indeed a celebration. He gave a perfect treat to fans with the first look and teaser of his upcoming film, Pushpa 2 The Rule. The actor's never-seen-before avatar took the internet by fire. He is seen wearing a saree, bangles, nose pin and jewellery. The teaser showed him as Pushpa Raj, the man of the masses.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun rings his 41st birthday with wife Sneha; Shares a glimpse into the fun celebrations

Jr NTR's upcoming films

Coming to Jr NTR, he began shooting for his next, tentatively titled NTR30 with Koratala Siva. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Apart from this, Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that Jr NTR will join Hrithik Roshan in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will be locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure.