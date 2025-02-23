Paruthiveeran OTT release: Here's where you can watch Karthi and Priyamani starrer romantic action drama online as it completes 18 years

Paruthiveeran is a Tamil romantic action drama that hit the big screens on February 23, 2007. Directed by Ameer, the film starred Karthi and Priyamani in lead roles. As it marks 18 years since its release today, here’s where you can watch it online to celebrate this special occasion.

Where to watch Paruthiveeran

Karthi starrer Paruthiveeran is available to stream for free on MX Player or Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can watch the movie on either of these platforms online.

Official trailer and plot of Paruthiveeran

Set in the village of Paruthiyur near Madurai in 2005, Paruthiveeran unfolds against a backdrop of caste divisions. Paruthiveeran, or Paruthi, is the son of an inter-caste couple rejected by society. Raised by his maternal uncle, he grows up as a rebellious troublemaker, hoping to gain notoriety and end up in Madras Jail.

His cousin, Muththazhagu, has loved him since childhood, but he pushes her away. Defying her upper-caste family, she deliberately fails school to avoid being married off. Over time, Paruthi realizes his love for her, but their families remain hostile.

When he proposes, he is humiliated. Muththazhagu runs away to be with him but falls victim to a brutal gang rape. As she lies dying, she begs Paruthi to mutilate her body to avoid shame. Devastated, he does so. Her family arrives and kills Paruthi, ending their tragic love story.

Cast and crew of Paruthiveeran

Paruthiveeran is a Tamil film directed, written, and produced by Ameer. Ramji handled the cinematography, while Raja Mohammad took care of the editing. Meanwhile, the film’s music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The cast includes Karthi as Paruthiveeran, also known as Paruthi and Priyamani as Muththazhagu. Ponvannan plays Kazhuvan, Muththazhagu's father and Paruthi's paternal uncle, while Saravanan portrays Chevvaazhai, Paruthi's maternal uncle. Sujatha Sivakumar appears as Komalavalli, Muththazhagu's mother, and Ganja Karuppu plays Douglas.

Sampath Raj takes on the role of Marudhu, Paruthi's father, with Panjavarnam as Mangayee, Ammulu as Kuraththi, and Sevvalai Rasu as Ponanthinni.

Are you going to watch Paruthiveeran online? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.