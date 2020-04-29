Parvathy recalls the first time she met Irrfan Khan & salutes him; Pooja Hegde pays tribute to the late actor

Taking to their social media spaces, south actors Parvathy and Pooja Hegde paid their tributes to late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

Taking to their social media space, south actors Parvathy and Pooja Hegde paid their tribute to the late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. They both took to the micro blogging website to mourn the demise of the actor. While Parvathy recalled the first time she had met the actor and how unforgettable it is, Pooja Hegde marveled at the acting skills of the actor stated that though he has left the world, he will live in her memories forever.

Parvathy shared a photo and wrote, “Remembering the first time I met Irrfan, for the first reading of QQS. It was his birthday, and the team got him a cake. 07/01/2017.” On the other hand, Pooja Hegde wrote, “Every time I watched his films I just marvelled at how BRILLIANT he was... SO good at his craft. SO True to the character. SO much depth in everything. HOW?! Ty for being such an inspiration..u left us too soon, but u will live on forever through ur legacy #RIPIrrfanKhan #legend”.

Every time I watched his films I just marvelled at how BRILLIANT he was... SO good at his craft. SO True to the character. SO much depth in everything. HOW?! Ty for being such an inspiration..u left us too soon, but u will live on forever through ur legacy #RIPIrrfanKhan #legend pic.twitter.com/geem0PWhbn — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 29, 2020

For that persistent ever-curious artistic spirit that created worlds from scratch, for always including your fellow actors in the joy of such creations,for owning those very human errors as well as the generosity of your being (1/2) — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) April 29, 2020 For always believing with such certainty and saying “it’s just the beginning!”

Remembering you, Irrfan. मेरा सलाम। pic.twitter.com/jwcbxUbo81 — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) April 29, 2020

Remembering the first time I met Irrfan, for the first reading of QQS. It was his birthday, and the team got him a cake.

07/01/2017. pic.twitter.com/gvZOksc3Ef — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. He was getting treated in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a colon infection. It is to be noted that he was receiving treatment for a tumour for several months. He was also getting treated in London for his tumour. Irrfan Khan’s 95-year-old mother passed away on Saturday and the actor could only attend it virtually due to the lockdown imposed by the central government.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×