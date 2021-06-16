Parvathy Thiruvothu apologises for 'liking' rapper Vedan’s apology post following sexual misconduct claims

Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu ended up 'liking' the apology post of rapper Vedan on social media. She now regrets the same and has issued an apology for her actions.

Popular Malayalam rapper Vedan recently hit the headlines after he was accused of sexual misconduct by a few women. Following the allegations, director Muhsin Parari immediately stopped working on his video song stating, "It is a matter of grave concern, one that requires urgent intervention and redressal." Vedan, on the other hand, posted an apology on social media following sexual misconduct allegations. In a long post, he wrote, "Dearest all, I post this with utmost sincerity to correct my wrong-doings. I feel great self-contempt and terrible regret as I look back on the lapses in my conduct towards you, my women friends and partners who came to me in trust and friendship. I totally deserve to feel this pain."

Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu ended up 'liking' the apology post of rapper Vedan on social media. She now regrets the same and has issued an apology for her actions. "I apologise sincerely to the survivors who have so bravely spoken up against the accused singer Vedan. I had liked his apology post with the thought that many men don’t even acknowledge that they were at fault. I know clearly that it is not something to celebrate. I truly believe that it’s of paramount importance that the survivors be respected as they go forth with the case," read her statement.

She further added, "I removed my “like” as soon as I got to know that a few survivors said the apology was not a sincere one. I stand corrected. Whether to forgive and how to heal is always the right of the survivor and I’ll only always stand by them."



