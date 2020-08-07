Parvathy Thiruvothu gets her nose pierced; Pooja Hegde shares a pretty throwback pic as she misses foody days

Parvathy Thiruvothu has been experimenting a lot with her looks as she recently got her nose pierced. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde shared a pretty throwback picture of herself.

Amid lockdown, a lot of celebrities are seen exploring their hidden talents and are trying new stuff. Samantha Akkineni recently revealed about her new passion for gardening amid lockdown. Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu has been experimenting a lot with her looks as she recently got her nose pierced. The Uyare actor decided to go for a traditional way of needle piercing. Parvathy Thiruvothu shared a video of the same and also urged fans to practice hygiene standards. She wrote, " I made sure it was hygienic sanitised space but that can’t be guaranteed everywhere. I’d strongly advise anyone from taking a risk without being 100 percent sure about the hygiene of the place you’d get it from. Be safe please!."

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde shared a pretty throwback picture of herself looking happily at the menu card. The stunner took to Instagram and mentioned about how much she misses ordering all cheese and chocolate stuff. Looking gorgeous in a white sweatshirt, Pooja wrote, "Back when you could sit in a restaurant without a care in the world, smiling at all the cheese and chocolate options u could choose from... #thosedays #gysielifeOnHold."

On the work front, Parvathy Thiruvothu was last seen in Aashiq Abu's Virus.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde will be sharing the screenspace with Prabhas in their upcoming film titled, Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the makers are set to resume the shoot soon in Hyderabad.

